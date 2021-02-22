Titanic's Alternate Ending Video Goes Viral, Netizens Ask If The Film Still Would Have Won An Oscar

Titanic has been one of the most beloved Hollywood releases of all times. The 1997 romantic drama has also brought fans to tears with its emotional ending, which also won the film an Oscar. The film ended on a beautiful note as the elderly version of Kate Winslet's character, Rose secretly drops the invaluable necklace called 'The Heart of the Ocean' back in the water, after recalling her love affair with Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

The film was recently trending on Twitter after fans found an alternate ending that director James Cameron had shot for the film. The viral video garnered a strong response from fans. While some were taken by surprise others said that the alternate ending would have ruined the film.

The deleted ending was reportedly featured as an extra on a DVD version of the movie released back in 2005. First shared by Pat Brennan on Twitter, the video shows an older Rose, played by Gloria Stewart throwing the necklace back in the water while the other members on the same voyage yell at her. Other events that unfold before the scene have also left netizens disturbed.

He had captioned the tweet as, "The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me."

Reacting to the video, one Twitter user made fun of the makers and wrote, "Not going to lie. Seeing footage of Bill Paxton I hadn't seen really lifted my heart. He was great. The scene is ...awful but my god the man sells it."

Another wrote, "The squeak she makes when she throws it overboard 😂." "So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars? 🤣🤣" added a third Twitter user.

Take a look at some more hilarious reactions.

So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars? 🤣🤣 — Adarsh Rao (@adi1486) February 16, 2021

The only way this could’ve been worse is if there was a shot of the jewellery reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack’s clothes lmao — Philip (@TheWatcherIsBae) February 18, 2021

When he starts laughing I really expected him to grab her around the throat 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7JrEm3CoiF — Dan Robertapp (@robertapp180) February 18, 2021

The squeak she makes when she throws it overboard 😂 — Cooking Mama 5000 (@trnsgndrmndbndr) February 17, 2021

For reasons that escape me, that’s the one part of this that made it into the final version. pic.twitter.com/OnI3w5GoTi — Defund the Police (@CardMeHD) February 17, 2021

She's like a hundred years old just take it — Katinum Swagerty (@Khatmandont) February 17, 2021

A whale should have eaten the necklace and they could have made a sequel where they were hunting the whale — Alex WORLDWIDE Kellar (@TheTowerSkin) February 17, 2021

it's this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — ...plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

The video in the past few days has been watched by over 1.3 million users.

