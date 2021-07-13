Tom Cruise And David Beckham's Camaraderie At The Euro Cup Finals Is Unmissable

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise made a star-studded presence at the Euro Cup Finals on July 11. The actor was seen visibly enthusiastic during the match wherein England locked horns with Italy. However, what stole the show was the superstar bonding with ace English footballer David Beckham during the match. The camaraderie between the two stalwarts may have been quite a visual delight for the fans present at the occasion.

Talking about the same, Tom Cruise's fist bump with David Beckham was inevitably one of the highlights of the match. The two shared the fist bump after England player Luke Shaw scored the opening goal after a few seconds of the match opening up. Take a look at the video and the pictures of the two that went viral on social media.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

Mission Impossible 8 is just gonna be Tom Cruise trying to escape London with David Beckham after the Euro final#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hyn0oqPS3N — 🙂BiccyYT🙃 (@Biccy22) July 11, 2021

Not only this but Tom Cruise also attended the Women's Finals at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 10). The actor was seen attending the same with the actress and his rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. The Edge Of Tomorrow actor was seen sporting a three-piece suit, which he paired with a taupe tie. Tom has also shared the screen space with Hayley and Pom in his film Mission: Impossible 7.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton were also part of the Women's Finals at Wimbledon. The White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event. Apart from this, the Jack Reacher: Never Go Back actor made an appearance at the Grand Men's Singles Final that took place on Sunday (July 12). The match saw Novak Djokovic lock horns with Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom Cruise will be seen in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Talking about the superstar, he was first married to actress-film producer Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. After parting ways with her, Cruise married Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman, in 1990. The couple, who have two children- Isabella and Connor, parted ways in 2001. Tom Cruise then tied the knot with actress Katie Holmes in 2006 and has a daughter with her. But the couple also parted ways in 2012.