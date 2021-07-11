Tom Cruise Attends Wimbledon 2021 With Rumoured Girlfriend Hayley Atwell; Pictures Win The Internet

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was spotted attending Wimbledon 2021. Tom Cruise was accompanied by his Mission Impossible 7 co-star and rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell. Even though the rumours regarding the MI7 duo's romance started doing rounds during the filming of the project, it had died down later. But their Wimbledon appearance has now sparked the rumors once again.

Tom Cruise looked a million bucks in his three-piece suit, which is paired with a taupe tie. Hayley Atwell, on the other hand, looked dreamy in the floral dress, red heels, and cream trench coat. The rumoured couple was later joined by Pom Klementieff, who is also a part of the Mission Impossible 7 cast. The MI7 duo's pictures are now winning the internet.

Photo Courtesy: Wimbledon Official Instagram Handle

To the unversed, it was rumoured that Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell 'hit it off from day one' during the shooting of Mission Impossible 7. However, the rumours later died down, after a source from the MI7 sets clarified that there is 'nothing romantic' between the actors.

Coming to Tom Cruise's personal life, the Hollywood superstar was first married to actress-film producer Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. After parting ways with her, Cruise married actress Nicole Kidman, in 1990. The couple, who have two children- Isabella and Connor, called it quits in 2001. Tom Cruise tied the knot with actress Katie Holmes in 2006 and has a daughter with her. But the couple parted ways in 2012.