Tom Cruise Talks About Filming Mission Impossible 7 Amid The Pandemic: Made Groups Of 5 Ready To Quarantine

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the very first films to begin production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have managed to shoot all across the world including Abu Dhabi, Norway, Italy and are currently filling in other parts of Europe. During an interaction with Empire magazine, the actor himself opened up about the filming process.

Tom revealed that he felt "responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands of jobs" as a producer and actor in the leading franchise. He said not everyone was supportive of his decision to begin production but the crew needed work.

"All my friends in the industry, people who are in distribution and my team told me: 'What are we going to do? I could lose my home! '. So I said to the studio and to the industry in general: 'We will be back. Let's get everyone back to work. Let's start shooting in the summer, and let's find out how to do it safely," Tom added.

While shooting all over the world was a challenge in itself, Tom said following the regulations to keep everyone safe for harder. Earlier this year reports had surfaced that Cruise publicly yelled at crew members for breaking social distancing rules. An alleged audio clip of the same had also gone viral on social media.

However, Tom opened up about the tight precautions the team took while on set. He revealed that early on the crew and cast had difficulties with the regulations. "It was seven days a week, 24 hours a day, just dealing with the emotions of the whole team and helping them manage them. There was social distancing, there were face masks, little 'bubbles' from team members," he added.

Tom said that to control the number of people on set they had to administer cutbacks like one makeup artist for every two actors. Meanwhile, all department heads worked from hotel rooms in isolation and only drove to set for their scenes and returned to isolation. He added, "We made groups of five people ready to quarantine if any of them contracted the virus".

Tom called Mission: Impossible 7 "a practical movie. We had to think about the platforms that needed to be built. How could we do it? We also had to figure out how to open the stores safely."

"We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies and work according to the laws of each country. There were times when people said, 'It's not going to happen,'" but Cruise has managed to shoot for the 7th and 8th film in the Mission Impossible franchise amid the pandemic.

Notably, Paramount has currently pushed back the release date of Mission: Impossible 7 from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 8, has been moved from November 4, 2022, to July 7, 2023.