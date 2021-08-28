Tom Cruise's BMW Stolen During Filming Of Mission: Impossible 7 With Luggage Worth Thousands Of Pounds

Actor Tom Cruise has been shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 across Europe. According to a recent report, it was during one of his filming schedules that the actor's car was stolen. The luxury car, a BMW X7 with luggage worth several thousand pounds went missing from outside Birmingham's Grand Hotel.

The actor was angered after finding out about the incident on Wednesday (August 25), earlier this week. Reports described the actor as "hopping mad" after he was informed about the crime. The theft came to light when the actor's bodyguard noticed that the vehicle had disappeared from its parking space at the hotel.

The Sun reported that the criminals made away with the car using a scanner to clone the signal from the luxury car's keyless ignition fob. The cops reportedly recovered the vehicle because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device.

The tabloid quoted a source saying, that some of the luggage belonging to the actor has been using the car while driving around in Birmingham, and was missing when the car was found. "It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad - but not as mad as Tom," the source said.

Before the theft, from Sunday to Wednesday the actor was spotted shooting scenes for the film with actress Hayley Atwell at a Birmingham shopping centre. Parts of the mall were shut for the film's shooting.

For the unversed, Tom started shooting again for Mission: Impossible 7 right before the second wave hit and continued to do so with a lot of precaution. Reportedly the actor is almost through with major scheduled for 7 as well as 8 and can soon wrap up the sequel films.