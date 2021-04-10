Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 & Top Gun 2 Delayed Once Again

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed two of its anticipated releases starring Tom Cruise. The studio is gearing up for the delay in the release schedule as countries impose new lockdown rules to counter the growing COVID-19 cases around the world. Tom Cruise led Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been postponed by several months according to the updated release date calendar.

The sequel to blockbuster Top Gun (1986), Top Gun: Maverick earlier set to release on July 2, 2021, will now hit the big screens on November 2021. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 set to release on November 19, 2021, will now open on May 27, 2022.

Simultaneously, Paramount has also moved the subsequent film release dates including, Mission: Impossible 8, which has been moved from November 4, 2022, to July 7, 2023. The delay reportedly comes after Disney pushed back the release date of MCU release, Black Widow. Some other Disney titles expected to be pushed back include Eternals and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, both currently set to release alongside Top Gun 2 in November 2021.

Seven other Paramount Pictures projects have also been delayed by several months including the awaited film Dungeons & Dragons movie. The Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page-starrer has been moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

An untitled Star Trek film has been put on the calendar for June 9, 2023, while Henry Golding's Snake Eyes has been moved forward from October 22, 2021, to July 23, 2021. Some other Paramount titles which have been pushed back due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases include, Jackass now releasing on October 22, 2021.

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's untitled project will now release on November 17, 2023. A feature film by Bee Gees has been moved to next year November 4, 2022, and The Shrinking of Treehorn will tentatively release on November 10, 2023

