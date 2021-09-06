Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Script Stolen In Car Theft: Report

Tom Cruise is currently shooting in London, Birmingham for the upcoming spy thriller Mission: Impossible 7. Earlier this month, reports revealed that the actor's car worth £100,000 was stolen along with thousands of pounds worth of Cruise's luggage.

Now reports have revealed that a rare copy of the script for Tom's next film Top Gun: Maverick was also stolen from the car. A source told The Sun, "That film's been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it's come together. Finally the end's in sight."

"So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after Covid delays forced the release back to next year is devastating. The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported. There's too much riding on this not to do so," the source added.

The thieves reportedly had used a scanner to clone the signal from the car's keyless ignition fob as it was parked outside Cruise's hotel. Video footage obtained by The Sun reportedly, shows the vehicle being dumped in Smethwick, at 9.13 a.m, behind a row of takeaways.

Talking about the car's recovery another source told Independent.co.uk, "Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken. It's since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone."

On the work front, Tom's both releases Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been pushed back due to the Covid-19 Delta variant. Top Gun sequel was scheduled to come out on 19 November 2021 and will instead now be released on 27 May 2022, meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 will hit the big screen on September 30, 2022.