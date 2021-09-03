Tom Cruise Starrer Top Gun: Maverick And Mission Impossible 7 Delayed Due To COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise's two upcoming huge releases Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the stills from these movies were recently shown at the CinemaCon. Paramount Pictures who will be producing the movies have taken these decisions after some growing cases of the delta variant across the world.

According to a news report in Koimoi, the variant may also threaten to affect the theatres. Hence now Paramount Pictures has decided to shift the release date of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 to September 30, 2022, and the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to May 27, 2022. A report in Hollywood Reporter also stated that Paramount Pictures consults with epidemiologists before taking such kinds of decisions.

The makers are now being optimistic about garnering better box office collections in the year 2022. Paramount Distribution Executive Chris Arenson revealed in the CinemaCon stating, "That doesn't mean that decision is the right decision for every film. The underlying principle couldn't be more clear: The theatrical experience is irreplaceable."

Talking about Mission Impossible 7, it has been helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Top Gun will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. It will also be starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and others in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Tom Cruise's car was stolen recently while he was shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in Europe. The luxury car, a BMW X7 with luggage worth several thousand pounds was found to be missing from outside Birmingham's Grand Hotel. The incident took place on August 25 and left the actor quite agitated.

News reports described the Knight And Day actor as "hopping mad" after he was informed about the crime. The theft had come to light when the actor's bodyguard noticed that the vehicle had disappeared from its parking space at the hotel. According to a news report in The Sun, the criminals made away with the car using a scanner to clone the signal from the luxury car's keyless ignition fob.