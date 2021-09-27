Tom Felton Shares Health Update After 'Scary Episode' On Golf Course, Assures Fans He Is On The Mend

Tom Felton was rushed to a hospital after the actor fainted while playing Golf. Tom recently took to his Instagram account sharing a brief update with his fans about his health. Talking about the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week, Tom thanks his fans for concern and get well soon messages.

The Harry Potter actor shared a short video on Instagram and said, "Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah -- bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially."

Tom concluded the video by singing the song "Don't you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine." He captioned the post as, "feeling better by the day xx."

According to reports, Tom playing a celebrity match at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was representing Europe, along with actor Stephanie Szostak and former professional athletes Alessandro Del Piero, Toni Kukoč and Sasha Vujačić.

He was on the 18th hole when he fell. He was taken away on a stretcher on a golf cart. "In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available." An event spokesperson told CNN.

However, this was not Tom's first Golf event, earlier this month, he was spotted in England participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. At the work front, Tom will be seen in the upcoming drama 'Lead Heads' with Rupert Everett.