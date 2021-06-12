Tom Hiddleston Says Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas Was Nothing Like Anything He Had Ever Seen

Tom Hiddleston recently has been singing praises of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this week, Tom had shared a special message for Indian fans prior to the release of the Marvel series Loki. In the promo, the Hollywood star said he associated India and Bollywood with SRK.

Now in a recent interview, he also talked about Shah Rukh Khan's 2002 film, Devdas. He said, "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film, comparatively. I remember I was going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

During the interview, Tom also tried his hands at SRK's iconic pose and gave it a Loki twist as he said, "Well, I am sitting down but Loki kind of does that too."

For the unversed, SRK also responded to Tom's mention in the promo video. King Khan had retweeted the video featuring the "God Of Mischief" and wrote on Twitter, "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there's no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!"

Tom Hiddleston is known for playing the infamous anti-hero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in The Avengers and Thor movie series, Loki marks his first solo outing. The Disney+ series also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius. The show began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 9.