Tom Holland And Zendaya Spotted At Spider-Man No Way Home Re-Shoots; Actor Hides His Face

While Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming film At Spider-Man No Way Home is surrounded by speculations, the makers are yet to reveal any details about the films. Few pictures from the set were recently leaked online, now a new photo shows the cast returned for reshoots.

According to new leaks by fan account @spideysnews on Twitter, the two was spotted in Los Angeles posing for a picture while they stepped out. While Zendaya happily posed with a mask on, Tom was seen hiding his face with his shirt while posing for the picture. It seemed like the actor was not wearing a mask.

The pictures are reportedly from Instagram stories of fans who clicked the pictures with the actors. It appears the actors who are rumoured to be dating were together at the time. Take a look at the post,

Tom Holland & Zendaya ere Spotted Kissing After Long-Standing Dating Rumours

The previous leak from the set confirmed that Doctor Strange will be seen in the film. The viral BTS photo showed Peter Parker in his Spider-Man suit waving at Doctor Strange, who is standing across the street at the doorsteps of a building with his arms folded. The photo shows a paved street bounded by blue screens for the shoot. Reported, Doctor Strange is set to replace deceased Tony Stark as Peter's mentor.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, the film will also star Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. Both villains appeared in different Spider-Man films, Electro had been seen opposite Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, while Doctor Octopus was the villain opposite Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked Photos

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, among others, are set to reprise their roles in the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer release, however, the makers have shared no hints as to when it will be out.

Spider-Man No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021.