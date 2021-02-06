Tom Holland Calls Himself 'Lucky Little S***', Says Spider-Man 3 Is Most Ambitious Standalone Superhero Movie

Tom Holland who is currently shooting for the upcoming Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed snippets of the process. He went on to say that he feels the project is "really impressive" and that the upcoming Spider-Man movie is the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever".

Tom told Variety, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s*** who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

Earlier this week, Holland shared a picture from the film sets on Instagram and revealed that, it "was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!!!"

During his interview with Variety, he said that the shooting is yet to be completed but he is very "excited" to see the finished film. "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it," he added.

Tom who is reprising the role as the web-slinger, also talked about turning director for another project. He said that he was tempted to get behind the camera. "I've been trying to scratch that itch for a really long time. And my younger brother Harry and I have been writing a script together," he said.

The brothers reportedly bagged rights to a book series and are working on the script. Meanwhile, Tom Holland will also be seen in a new feature film called Cherry.

