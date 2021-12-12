Tom Holland Is Experiencing 'Midlife Crisis' At 25, Wants To Spend Next 5 Years Thinking About Future

Tom Holland who is gearing up for the final Spider-Man standalone film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has revealed that he plans on taking some time off to think about the future. The actor revealed that he hadn't taken a break from thinking about his career from age 11 and believes he can now move on to experimental movies.

In a recent interview, Holland said, "I wouldn't necessarily call it weird, but I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters. But then again, I've been an actor since I was 11. I haven't done anything else, and maybe I don't want to be an actor?"

He also said that he had been experiencing mid-life crisis at an early age. "Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don't know. I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career," Tom added.

Calling No Way Home a perfect story book end to his Spider-Man, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter. "As always, I'll be very eager to see what they come up with. But maybe we don't top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of 'Spider-Man'. And if it's time for me to step down and for the new person to step in, I would do so proudly."

However, the Marvel star acknowledged he is "very privileged and lucky" to be able to take time to focus on his personal life. "So I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like rather than, 'What do I want the legacy of my career to look like?'"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release globally on December 16, 2021.