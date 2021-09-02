Tom Holland Makes It Official, Calls Zendaya 'My MJ' In An Adorable Birthday Post

Zendaya celebrated her 25th birthday on September 1, 2021. While birthday wishes poured in from all around the world fans were worst excited to see Tom Holland's adorable post for his Zendaya. The two play each other's love interest in the MCU as Spider-Man and MJ aka Mary Jane. Their on-screen chemistry had fans rooting for them to get together in real life.

Earlier this year, the two were spotted kissing, going out for dates and even attended a wedding together. However, the two have not responded to the dating rumours. However, it changed with Tom's birthday post for Spider-Man No Way Home co-star Zendaya.

The actor shared a BTS picture of the two from the sets of the upcoming film and captioned it as, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." The picture is a mirror selfie of the two in their character costumes and makeup, possibly from the vanity van. Zendaya is seen clicking the photo of the two of them with a camera.

Five hours later, the actress also left a comment on the post, saying "Calling now," with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time, Tom Holland has opened up about his private life on Instagram. Back in July 2020, he also shared pictures with then-girlfriend Nadia Parks making their relationship public. Meanwhile, Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi were rumoured to be dating all through 2019 and early 2020 as they also vacationed together in Greece.

However, a year later, in July 2021 Zendaya and Tom were photographed kissing in his car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. Notably, their upcoming film Spider-Man No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts will hit theatres in December 2021.