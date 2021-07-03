Tom Holland & Zendaya ere Spotted Kissing After Long-Standing Dating Rumours

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya who have been denying dating reports for years were recently spotted kissing. The photos of the couple have gone viral on social media after Page Six published photos of them kissing in an Audi driven by Holland.

Fans were elated with the news as the duo also plays each other love interest on-screen and have great chemistry. According to Page Six, they two were snapped at a traffic red light in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, where Zendaya's mom lives.

Some more photos showed the costars laughing with each other inside the car, while others showed them walking out of a home with Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer. Take a look at the pictures:

Spider-Man 3 Cast Unveils Three Titles; Netizens Can't Have Enough Of Home-Wrecker, Phone Home & Home Slice

The dating rumours started back in 2017 when they first appeared on-screen together. Source told Page Six, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

While the two continued to deny the reports, they have continued to praise each other during interviews and often troll each other on social media. Earlier this year, Holland told British GQ, "She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Be Tom Holland's Last MCU Film; Sony Plans To Connect Its Movies To MCU?

The two met as co-stars during their first time together, in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ. They then reprised their roles in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and will not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set for release on December 17.