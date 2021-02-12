Top 5 Valentine's Day Classics To Revisit In 2021: The Notebook, Pride & Prejudice & More

Pride & Prejudice

Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, Pride & Prejudice will make you crave for ball gowns and elaborate love letters. Adapted from Jane Austen's book of the same name, the film follows Elizabeth Bennet who faces mounting pressure from her parents to marry. Despite being outspoken, Elizabeth is taken by overly reserved Mr Darcy and sparks fly.

When Harry Met Sally

The 1989 romantic comedy inspired by real stories of how married couples met, is one of the classics in the genre. The film follows Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) as they share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York. The duo fight if men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends. Ten years later when they meet, they try to keep their relationship strictly platonic.

The Notebook

This is the second book adaptation on this list, which is sure to make you cry your eyes out. Mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are hopelessly in love, but it is not enough for her family. When Noah returns from serving in World War II, Allie's is reminded of their love despite being engaged to another man.

La La Land

The Oscar-winning film released in 2020 and brought musicals back to the big screen. The film may not have a traditional love story, but the chemistry between the characters cannot be denied. La La Land follows Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) who are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But soon they are forced to face the reality and their relationship begins to suffer. The dreams they worked hard for threaten to rip them apart.