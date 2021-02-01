Trans Icon & Grammy Nominee Sophie Xeon Passes Away At 34 Following An Accident

Popular Scottish DJ and producer Sophie Xeon passed away at the age of 34. According to People magazine the late star's representative announced the news and asked the fanbase to "treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity."

The statement revealed that Sophie passed away following a "sudden accident" on Saturday morning of January 30. The statement read, "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4 am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident."

The statement added, "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

Sophie had released her debut track titled 'Nothing More to Say' in 2013, and quickly rose to fame after releasing follow-up singles like 'Bipp' and 'Lemonade'. Her album was nominated for best dance/electronic album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, and she had also worked with stars like Madonna Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.

Sophie's record labels Transgressive and Future Classic shared another statement from the family. It said, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The late artist, had opened up about identifying as a transgender during a 2018 interview. "Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two are not fighting against each other and struggling to survive. It means you are not a mother or a father -- you are an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world. And it's somehow more human and universal, I feel," she had said.

Singer Sam Smith, shared a tribute for Sophie on Twitter and wrote, "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie's family and friends at this hard time."

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

🤍 Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent. Sophie’s immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DAg4Rm0U4R — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) January 30, 2021

to me the genius of sophie was how she took this concept of bigger brighter harder shinier, a tool that so many have used cynically, and made it brilliant & challenging. she used something in a brand new way that was being misused for too long. she is a savior of pop for it — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 30, 2021

Sophie's last works included collaborations and remixes with Arca, Cashmere Cat, Brooke Candy, and Shygirl.

