Venice Film Festival 2021: Spencer, Dune, The Lost Daughter And More Movies To Watch Out For

The 78th Venice Film Festival returned in full swing after missing the 2020 edition due to the pandemic. The starts have returned to the red carpet with their best fashion foot forward as they attend the world premiere of some of the most anticipated releases of the year. Some of the most anticipated releases have been lined up for screening at the film festival.

Here is a list of the best movies to watch out for from the Venice film festival 2021.

Republic of Silence

The film is a heartfelt autobiographical documentary that chronicles director Diana El Jeiroudi's upbringing in Syria and her subsequent exile in Berlin. El Jeiroudi is a renowned filmmaker and producer who was the first Syrian to be a juror at the Cannes Film Festival for the documentary film award.

Last Night in Soho

The psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright is about an aspiring fashion designer, Eloise, who is strangely able to travel between the 1960s and the present. The film's synopsis added, "Once the glamour shatters, darkness seeps into Eloise's daily life." Starring Anya-Taylor Joy and Matt Smith, the film is said to be eerily phenomenal journey through time and space.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the book of the same name, Dune is expected to outdo past film adaptations of the book and will possibly turn into a large franchise. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead in this epic sci-fi has been one of the most anticipated releases in the coming year.

Spencer

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film documents the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days before her death. Kristen Stewart will be seen playing Diana and the film's teaser trailer has left fans impressed.

The Power Of The Dog

Starring Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion, the film follows charismatic rancher Phil Burbank. Phil is set to inspire fear and awe in those around him, as he torments his brother's family ​until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

The Card Counter

Directed by Paul Schrader and starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish in lead, the film is an action thriller. The film's official synopsis reads, "William Tell is an ex-military interrogator living under the radar as a low-stakes gambler. Tell's meticulous life is thrown into disarray when he encounters Cirk, a young man looking to commit revenge against a mutual enemy. With backing from mysterious financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk on the casino circuit to set him on a new path. However, he finds that the ghosts of the past will not release him so easily."

The Lost Daughter

Directed and starred in by Maggie Gyllenhaal the film takes place during Leda's seaside vacation. Compelled by a mother-daughter duo she was watching on the beach, she is taken back to her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood