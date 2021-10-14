Venom 2 Features Footage Of Matrix Resurrections Filming

While Venom 2's post-credit hinted at Eddie Brock and Venom's arrival in the MCU, now according to reports, the film also features a clip from another major franchise - Matrix 4. The film is led by Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss also stars, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was shot in early 2020 was reportedly being shot alongside The Matrix Resurrections, which is set to release in December 2021. Both films in February 2020 were being shot in San Francisco which also led to some production difficulties but resulted in an easter egg.

In the scene, Eddie Brock and Venom can be seen running away from San Francisco's iconic Coit Tower as helicopters are scouring the city, and chasing them. The helicopters, however, were not part of their own set but the forthcoming Matrix film.

The same was confirmed by Venom 2 Location Manager Christopher Kusiak, who told Screen Rant, "The helicopters were actually on the Matrix movie. The Matrix was filming at the same time so we were catching part of their activity on camera."

Spider-Man No Way Home: Venom 2's Post Credit Shows Tom Hardy Joining Tom Holland?

The Matrix 4 filming had begun before essentially taken over the city, leaving the makers of Venom 2 to shoot around them. "Lots of stuff impacted filming. A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown... We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn't get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix. But if we would've been there first, it probably would've gone the other way," Kusiak added.

According to reports, the makers of Matrix 4 paid the San Francisco Police Department $420,371.63 for the 21 days of shooting to help manage the public during their stunts on location. Meanwhile, Venom 2 makers only paid $192,422.58 for the same. Despite the filming issues, Venom 2 has been making waves at the box office, domestic as well as international.

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns As Neo In The Matrix, Priyanka Chopra Is The New Oracle

Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy has released on the Indian big screen on October 14, 2021.