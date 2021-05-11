Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Gives First Look At Woody Harrelson's Carnage While Venom Settles On Earth

After Tom Hardy-starrer 2018 film Venom garnered over $850 million at the worldwide box office, its sequel has been the most anticipated Sony release. The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage featuring Woody Harrelson.

Tom Hardy's half symbiote and half-human character Venom, will be seen going head to head with another alien symbiote Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. The trailer shows Tom Hardy's character, Eddie Brooks and the symbiote sharing their body and consciousness. Both begin a very regular day as Venom makes Eddie some breakfast while trashing the entire apartment.

In the trailer, the symbiote seems to be adapting quickly to earth as he interacts with humans in exchange for chocolate and some non-human dietary needs. However, things are not just as easy, as we also get to see Woody Harrelson tied to the hospital bed in the maximum-security prison, possibly receiving death penalty for his crimes. However, Carnage breaks through and possibly burns down the whole prison facility. Take a look at the trailer,

The sequel has been directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, who is best known for motion capture for films like The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and King Kong. The 2018 film had faced some backlash for the CGI used to fused Venom and Eddie Brooks, however, fans have high expectations from the sequel.

Andy while talking about Tom's character and the film amid the shot, told CinemaBlend, We've got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who's obviously at the center of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously, there's a nemesis character and... that's all I can say."

Apart from Hardy and Harrelson, the film also features Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to release on September 24, 2021, in theatres. It is unclear if the film will receive a worldwide theatrical release.