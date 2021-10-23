Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker's Daughter Down The Aisle, Meadow Tied The Knot With Louis Thornton-Allan

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow had tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan. She took to her Instagram account shared glimpses from the ceremony, and fans were most excited to see her godfather, Vin Diesel walked down the aisle.

On Saturday, Meadow posted a black and white video of her beachside wedding and captioned it as, "we're married." The clip shows Meadow walking around in her bridal gown and enjoying the car ride with the groom. She can also be seen greeting Vin Diesel and his family as they arrive at the venue.

In another post, she uploaded a picture with Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle in place of her father. She captioned the pics, "Ayooooo." Emotional fans took to the comments section, one user wrote, "Paul Walker's daughter Meadow got married and most likely it was Vin Diesel who took her down the aisle for her calling and considering him her second father, and Jordana she calls her second mother, oh my god I love them so much."

Meanwhile, another said, "Vin Diesel walking Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of Paul has me shaking and crying right now." Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, Paul, who played Brian O'Connor in the Fast and Furious franchise, tragically passed away in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow was just 15 when Paul passed away. Diesel over the years has maintained a close relationship with Meadow.

Earlier this year, Diesel also hinted at Meadow making her acting debut with upcoming Fast & Furious movies.