Virginia Woolf & Goldbergs Star George Segal Passes Away At 87

Veteran actor George Segal, known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1966 classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the star of the sitcom The Goldbergs, has died. He was 87.

The news was shared by his wife Sonia Segal, who said the actor passed away due to "complications from bypass surgery".

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning due to complications from bypass surgery," she said in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday.

Born on February 13, 1934, in Great Neck, Long Island in New York, Segal was known for his spectacular comic timing and dramatic prowess.

His acting career began on the New York stage and television in the early 1960s. He then ventured into films and featured in two movies Ship of Fools and King Rat in 1965.

But Segal's most famous turn came in the 1966 drama Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which is based on Edward Albee's critically-lauded play of the same name. He featured alongside the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the movie.

He earned a nomination for best supporting actor Oscar for his performance as Nick in the movie.

ALSO READ: 'The Fat Boys' Rapper Prince Markie Dee Passes Away At 52

ALSO READ: Allen v. Farrow: Ronan Farrow Makes Shocking Revelation About Woody Allen Asking Him To Discredit Dylan Farrow