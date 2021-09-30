Will Smith Confirms Open Relationship With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Says 'Don't Suggest This Road For Anyone'

Will Smith has opened up about his relationship with his partner Jada Pinkett Smith. The news comes after reports claimed that Jada had a 'romantic relationship' with singer August Alsina a few years ago. The actor revealed that the two have engaged in sexual relationships with other people outside of their marriage.

Will opened up about his family dynamics while promoting his memoir Will. While talking to GQ he revealed about having an open marriage with Jada, he said that marriage was not a 'prison' to him or either Jada, if anything, being honest with each other and themselves have strengthened their bond.

He did not divulge the details of their other partners but revealed that he had a difficult time wrapping his head around the concept at first because of his strict Christian upbringing. On the other hand, he said that Jada has grown up seeing members in her family have open relationships before and was more comfortable with the idea.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection," Smith said.

Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

He also shared his dream of having a "harem of girlfriends," which included A-lister Halle Berry. "I don't know where I saw it or some s**t as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea," Smith reportedly told the magazine.

Talking about their open marriage, Will added, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Marriage With Tom Cruise, Says 'I Was Young. I Think I Offered It Up!'

Will's first memoir is set to hit the shelves on November 9. It will reportedly trace Smith's learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.