Writers Guild Awards 2021: Promising Young Woman, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown Take Top Honors

The 73rd annual Writers Guild Awards were held virtually on March 21, 2021. The ceremony was streamed privately for invitees and was hosted by Kal Penn. The Best original screenplay award went to the feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman. Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Outstanding Adapted Screenplay.

Promising Young Woman’s writer-director Emerald Fennell said in her speech, "I wish I could be in the room and see everyone in person. As it is, I will say thank from my bleak writers room in England."

Accepting the award for The Borat sequel, Sacha Cohen quipped of the film's many nominees and said, "I can't help but think that we won it because 60 percent of the Writers Guild worked on this movie." He added, “A film like this is extremely hard to write partly because it stars real people whose behavior is completely unpredictable. Well, apart from Rudy Giuliani who did everything we hoped for.”

The big winners in TV category included Ted Lasso, which won best comedy series and best new series, and The Crown, which won best drama series.

Here Is The Full List Of Winners:

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Documentary Screenplay

The Dissident

Drama Series

The Crown

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

New Series

Ted Lasso

Original Long Form

Mrs. America

Adapted Long Form

The Queen’s Gambit

Original & Adapted Short Form New Media

#Freerayshawn

Animation

“Xerox Of A Xerox” (Bojack Horseman),

Episodic Drama

“Fire Pink” (Ozark)

Episodic Comedy

“The Great” (The Great)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Desus & Mero

Comedy/Variety Specials

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Quiz And Audience Participation

Weakest Link

Daytime Drama

Days Of Our Lives

Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials

The Sleepover

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Agents Of Chaos, Part II”

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline)

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

“Anger In America”

News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

“Juneteenth: A Celebration Of Overcoming,”

Digital News

“The Store That Called The Cops On George Floyd”

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

“Changemakers: Leaders Who Made A Difference”

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

"Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker And Bill Bennett”

