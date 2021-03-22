    For Quick Alerts
      Writers Guild Awards 2021: Promising Young Woman, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown Take Top Honors

      By
      |

      The 73rd annual Writers Guild Awards were held virtually on March 21, 2021. The ceremony was streamed privately for invitees and was hosted by Kal Penn. The Best original screenplay award went to the feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman. Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Outstanding Adapted Screenplay.

      Promising Young Woman’s writer-director Emerald Fennell said in her speech, "I wish I could be in the room and see everyone in person. As it is, I will say thank from my bleak writers room in England."

      Writers Guild Awards

      Accepting the award for The Borat sequel, Sacha Cohen quipped of the film's many nominees and said, "I can't help but think that we won it because 60 percent of the Writers Guild worked on this movie." He added, “A film like this is extremely hard to write partly because it stars real people whose behavior is completely unpredictable. Well, apart from Rudy Giuliani who did everything we hoped for.”

      The big winners in TV category included Ted Lasso, which won best comedy series and best new series, and The Crown, which won best drama series.

      Here Is The Full List Of Winners:

      Original Screenplay

      Promising Young Woman

      Adapted Screenplay

      Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Documentary Screenplay

      The Dissident

      Drama Series

      The Crown

      Comedy Series

      Ted Lasso

      New Series

      Ted Lasso

      Original Long Form

      Mrs. America

      Adapted Long Form

      The Queen’s Gambit

      Original & Adapted Short Form New Media

      #Freerayshawn

      Animation

      “Xerox Of A Xerox” (Bojack Horseman),

      Episodic Drama

      “Fire Pink” (Ozark)

      Episodic Comedy

      “The Great” (The Great)

      Comedy/Variety Talk Series

      Desus & Mero

      Comedy/Variety Specials

      Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

      Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

      At Home With Amy Sedaris

      Quiz And Audience Participation

      Weakest Link

      Daytime Drama

      Days Of Our Lives

      Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials

      The Sleepover

      Documentary Script – Current Events

      “Agents Of Chaos, Part II”

      Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

      “Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline)

      News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

      “Anger In America”

      News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

      “Juneteenth: A Celebration Of Overcoming,”

      Digital News

      “The Store That Called The Cops On George Floyd”

      Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

      “Changemakers: Leaders Who Made A Difference”

      Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

      "Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker And Bill Bennett”

      Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 20:30 [IST]
