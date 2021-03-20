Zack Snyder Opens Up About Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern & Justice League Franchise

Earlier this week, Zack Snyder's Justice League finally released on March 18, 2021. The film has been one of the most awaited releases for two years as loyal DC fans heavily campaigned asking the studio to release a Zack Snyder's version of the 2017 film, Justice League.

After the release, Zack hosted a watch party with a selective number of fans on HBO Max. The viewers also got a chance to ask some questions to the filmmaker and talk about his vision for the Justice League franchise and other DC films. Zack also made several revelations including Martian Manhunter's origin and Green Lantern's character.

In another interview, Zack had opened up about Green Lantern joining the Justice League. Elaborating on the same he revealed he had also shot a scene with Jon Stewart as the Green Lantern. He said, "I just felt like Jon Stewart was the right Green Lantern. But then, you know, the studio had plans, I guess, for Jon Stewart. And so they asked me not to do that. And so yeah, I would have liked to see him in."

Talking about another character that makes a surprise cameo in Justice League Snyder Cut was Calvin Swanwick as the Martian Manhunter. When asked if he always knew Calvin Swanwick was the Martian Manhunter, Zack said, "In Man of Steel I did not know he was Martian Manhunter."

However, he always believed he(Swanwick) had great potential and attributes to be the Martian Manhunter. "During Batman Vs Superman, I was like, okay, now we're really getting Martian Man. I really thought it'd be fun to make him do that. I'll be honest, nobody was really into it, but me. Now that I had a chance to kind of do it the way that I felt like it should be, we got Harry (Lennix) to be Martian Manhunter, so that's fun."

According to reports, Justice League was set to kick off a new franchise in the DC Extended Universe, however after the 2017 Justice League failed to impress fans and panned at the box office, the possibility of the franchise died.

Now with the Snyder Cut, fans are hoping that the possibility of the franchise returns. The epilogue in the film also set up the story for a sequel. When asked if Zack will be working on a franchise, he said, "yes, we had a plan." He revealed that they had planned out two more movies that would have followed the Justice League (2017).

"But if this is the only movie that I ever make... the last movie that is ever made in the DC Universe, that would be fine." Zack also said he never thought he would be talking about his own version of the Justice League, "So like I said, stranger things have happened."

The filmmaker also revealed other DC comic storylines that he would like to adapt to films. "I would probably just do. Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns, you know, faithful adaptation. That would be good." He also named Miller's Elektra Lives Again, Killing Joker that he would like to make a faithful adaptation of.

