Zack Snyder's Justice League Accidentally Leaked On HBO Max Due To A Mix-Up With Tom & Jerry Movie

Fans who started watching the new Tom & Jerry movie on HBO Max were in for a surprise as they got a preview of Zack Snyder's Justice League due to a mix-up. The Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot-starrer was not set to release until 18 March.

According to reports, the error first came to light after a user Doug Bass took to Twitter and revealed that he got to see one whole hour of the new CGI/live-action version of the film before it was pulled off the site. While it is unclear if this glitch was available worldwide or if it only played in certain regions, an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement, "Zack Snyder's Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes."

Several Twitter users started sharing screenshots of the film, the micro-blogging site began sending takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to prevent any spoilers from getting out.

Justice League star Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, reacted to the leak and urged his fans to stream it on the day of its release. He wrote, "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we're watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who's streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE."

The makers recently unveiled several teasers and trailers of the movie, which has hyped up the fan base just in time for the release on HBO Max. Some fans have even began drawing parallels between the 2017 Joss Whedon release and the Snyder Cut.

After two years of demands from loyal fans, the film is all set to release in a four-hour format on HBO Max. Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), as the leading superhero team.

