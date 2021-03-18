Zack Snyder's Justice League Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

DC Extended Universe's recent awaited release was the Zack Snyder version of Justice League. The four-hour-long film released on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max for the US audience. While Indian DC fans were worried that the awaited film may not make it to our borders, the makers collaborated with other streaming platforms for a worldwide release. Along with BookMyShow Stream, Justice League Snyder Cut is also available for rent or to buy on Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube.

The film which took several reshoots after fans campaigned for two years, soon after its release was leaked on torrent websites. The entire film has been leaked online for free download on sites like Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and Telegram.

This is not the first time the film faced a leak. Earlier this month when fans tuned in on HBO Max to watch the new Tom & Jerry movie, all were surprised as they got an hour-long preview of Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, the mix up was fixed by the streaming platform and the clips making rounds on social media were taken down by the platforms like Twitter.

The film will bring back Zack Snyder's vision to the Justice League, as it was meant to be in 2017. Halfway through the shoot, the filmmaker had dropped out of the project due to creative differences and personal loss. For the 2021 release, Zack collaborated with his wife Deborah Snyder as the executive producer of the film.

Justice League begins after the death of Earth's most powerful defender, Superman. It follows Batman as he gathers new heroes to take his place and defend the plant from alien threats like Darkseid. The film stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

