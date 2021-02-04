Zack Snyder Shares Jared Leto's New Look As Joker From HBO Max's Justice League

Zack Snyder who is gearing up for the release of Justice League Snyder Cut, welcomed Jared Leto into the team and shared his first look as Joker. Leto shocked DC Extended Universe fans with his performance as Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Snyder took to Twitter and shared Leto's new look as Joker in a blurred picture. "Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto," the tweet read. While Jared Leto's face is blurred in the picture, the character's trademark white makeup and extended smile is visible in the black and white picture. He can be seen holding up a Joker card.

Take a look at the tweet,

The Snyder Cut will be releasing with scenes from the 2017's Justice League and the new scenes shot in 2019 and 2020. Snyder had stepped down from directing the film after the death of his daughter and Joss Whedon had taken up the project.

The final version from 2017 had failed to impress fans who had demanded the film be re-released with Snyder's version. In May 2020, Zack announced the film's release with a statement. "I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the Snyder Cut movement for making this a reality," Snyder had said at the time.

The HBO Max version will release with four hour-long episodes as a mini-series as well as a four-hour-long film. The movie features the DC universe superheroes- Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

Justice League Snyder Cut is set to be streamed on HBO Max from March 18, 2021.

