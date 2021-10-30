Zayn Malik Pleaded Not Guilty Of Harassing Gigi & Yolanda Hadid, Accepts 360 Days Probation

Zayn Malik was reportedly charged in September for four instances of harassment. The singer has pleaded no contest to charges following an alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his supermodel partner Gigi Hadid.

Citation records and mail-in plea records obtained by CNN revealed that Malik was accused of "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard.

In the citations filed with a magisterial district court in Pennsylvania, he was also accused of physically harming Yolanda Hadid, stating he "grabbed and shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

The CNN report revealed that Zayn in his mail-in plea, Malik wrote in "Nolo," short for "Nolo Contendere" (no contest) in response to all of the charges. However, the court employee entered them as guilty pleas, noting Malik's pleas were not an option for the level of the alleged offences.

Malik reportedly has agreed to 90 days probation for each count, in a total of 360 days for all the charges and agreed to attend anger management class. He also agreed to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or McMahon, during this time.

Zayn also released a statement on his official Twitter account saying that the incident "was and still should be a private matter." Calling himself a private person, he talked about creating a "safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. After the recent incident sources have said that the two have split up. Gigi Hadid's representative told E! News, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai, She asks for privacy during this time."