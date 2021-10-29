Zayn Malik Talks Up About Privacy & 'Efforts To Restore Family Peace' Amid Reports Of Him Hitting Gigi's Mom

Zayn Malik recently opened up about being a private person and media respecting the privacy of his family. The post comes after reports emerged that the singer hit his partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. Notably, Zayn and partner Gigi Hadid parent-daughter Khai Hadid Malik, the duo welcomed the baby in September 2020.

Zayn shared a tweet on Thursday saying, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He continued, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press."

Zayn concluded the post by adding, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Last week there were several reports of Zayn and Gigi splitting up after report stated that Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid was hit by Zayn. The family reportedly also "seriously considering filing a police report.".

However, People quoted Gigi's representative as saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

However, fans are concerned after Gigi's sister Bella Hadid took to Instagram and shared a cryptic quote. Bella shared a picture that spoke of working 'on yourself' and it read, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

A friend of the Hadid family friend also People that the two are not together right now. The magazine quoted the source saying, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

