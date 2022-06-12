19-Year-Old TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Found Dead In A Los Angeles Mall

A 19-year-old TikTok star named Cooper Noriega was found dead on June 9. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office, the social media star with over 1.7 million followers, was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking on Thursday.

A Variety report has stated that Cooper made a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young af?" just hours before his demise.

A TMZ report added that Cooper Noriega exhibited no evidence of violence to his body whilst the cause of death has yet to be determined. No untoward angle is suspected and the matter is now being investigated by the officials.

Noriega had 1.77 million followers on TikTok and he was known for posting funny skateboarding and fashion videos. The 19-year-old also had over 427,000 followers on Instagram and he worked with TikTok stars and musicians such as Jxdn and Nessa Barrett.

Top Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Found Dead In Her Home In Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide

Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming A Minor, Providing Drugs And Alcohol; Parents Seek Justice

It must be noted Cooper had formed a Discord group on June 5 where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health as it was an important cause for him. He stated in a TikTok video, "Come join if you're truly into getting your emotions out, or anything. I developed [the server] because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it. I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone."

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM