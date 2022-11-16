2023 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Leads With 9 Nods Followed By Kendrick Lamar, Here's All You Need To Know
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally out and pop star Beyoncé is leading the list with nine nods. She is followed by Kendrick Lamar who has been nominated in eight categories.
This time, Korena boy band BTS has bagged three nominations. The 2023 Grammys will be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Check out the complete nominations list here:
Record of the Year
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
Album of the Year
30 - Adele
Voyage - ABBA
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"abcdefu" - GAYLE
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Omar Apollo
Anitta
Samara Joy
DOMi & JD Beck
Måneskin
Latto
Muni Long
Molly Tuttle
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Easy on Me - Adele
Woman - Doja Cat
Yet To Come - BTS
As It Was - Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Higher - Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson
Thank You - Diana Ross
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Best Pop Vocal Album
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Intimidated" - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"On My Knees" - Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Diplo - Diplo
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition
"Refuge" - Geoffrey Keezer
"African Tales" - Paquito D'Rivera
"El País Invisible" - Miguel Zenón
"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" - Danilo Pérez
"Snapshots" - Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
"Minnesota, WI" - Remy Le Beouf
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" - Armand Hutton
"How Deep Is Your Love" - Matt Cusson
"Let it Happen" - Louis Cole
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" - Danny Elfman
"Scrapple from the Apple" - John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" - Vince Mendoza
"Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier
"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Rap Performance
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & Glorilla
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems
"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto
Best Rap Song
"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems
"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Best Rap Album
Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
God Did - DJ Khaled
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
I Never Liked You - Future
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nina Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Dharma+ - Sebastián Yatra
Viajante - Fonseca
Best Música Urbana Album
Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
La 167 - Farruko
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
El Alimento - Cimafunk
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Tinta Y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina - Chiquis
La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte
Un Canto Por México - El Musical
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antoni Solís
EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Legendario - Tito Nieves
Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia
Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Encanto
West Side Story
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer
The Batman - Michael Giacchino
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Stephanie Economou
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary
Old World - Christopher Tin
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" - Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
"Be Alive (From King Richard)" - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" - Taylor Swift
"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" - Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" - Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Best Comedy Album
A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow
Closer - Dave Chappelle
Sorry - Louis CK
Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan
We All Scream - Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé
"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Cuff It" - Beyoncé
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
Drones - Terrace Martin
Starfruit - Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only - Adele
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish
Our World - Justin Bieber
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story - Various Artists
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Certainty" - Big Thief
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys
"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg
"King' - Florence + the Machine
"Spitting off the Edge of the World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
WE - Arcade Fire
Fossora - Björk
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best Rock Song
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
"Blackout" - Turnstile
"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs
Best Country Solo Performance
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Something in the Orange" - Zach Bryan
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ghost Song - Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS - The Baylor Project
Fade to Black - Carmen Lundy
Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Best American Roots Song
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
"Forever" - Sheryl Crow
"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell
"High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Good to Be... - Keb' Mo'
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Sakura - Masa Takumi
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Queen of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy
Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman
Best Classical Compendium
Aspire -JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
A Concert for Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
Finding Me - Viola Davis
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music Is History - Questlove