      2023 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Leads With 9 Nods Followed By Kendrick Lamar, Here's All You Need To Know

      By
      |
      2023 Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Leads With 9 Nominations

      The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally out and pop star Beyoncé is leading the list with nine nods. She is followed by Kendrick Lamar who has been nominated in eight categories.

      This time, Korena boy band BTS has bagged three nominations. The 2023 Grammys will be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

      Check out the complete nominations list here:

      Record of the Year

      "Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

      "Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

      "Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

      "Easy on Me" - Adele

      "Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

      "You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

      "Woman" - Doja Cat

      "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

      "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

      "As It Was" - Harry Styles

      Album of the Year

      30 - Adele

      Voyage - ABBA

      Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

      Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

      RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

      Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

      Special - Lizzo

      Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

      Harry's House - Harry Styles

      Song of the Year

      "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

      "abcdefu" - GAYLE

      "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

      "Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

      "As It Was" - Harry Styles

      "Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

      "God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

      "Easy on Me" - Adele

      "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

      "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

      Best New Artist

      Omar Apollo

      Anitta

      Samara Joy

      DOMi & JD Beck

      Måneskin

      Latto

      Muni Long

      Molly Tuttle

      Tobe Nwigwe

      Wet Leg

      Best Music Video

      The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

      Easy on Me - Adele

      Woman - Doja Cat

      Yet To Come - BTS

      As It Was - Harry Styles

      All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

      Best Pop Solo Performance

      "Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

      "Easy on Me" - Adele

      "Woman" - Doja Cat

      "Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

      "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

      "As It Was" - Harry Styles

      Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

      "Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

      "Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

      "My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

      "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

      "I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

      Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

      I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

      Higher - Michael Bublé

      When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

      Thank You - Diana Ross

      Evergreen - Pentatonix

      Best Pop Vocal Album

      Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

      Voyage - ABBA

      30 - Adele

      Special - Lizzo

      Harry's House - Harry Styles

      Best Dance/Electronic Recording

      "I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

      "Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

      "Rosewood" - Bonobo

      "Intimidated" - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

      "Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

      "On My Knees" - Rüfüs Du Sol

      Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

      Diplo - Diplo

      Renaissance - Beyoncé

      Fragments - Bonobo

      The Last Goodbye - Odesza

      Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

      Best Instrumental Composition

      "Refuge" - Geoffrey Keezer

      "African Tales" - Paquito D'Rivera

      "El País Invisible" - Miguel Zenón

      "Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" - Danilo Pérez

      "Snapshots" - Pascal Le Beouf

      Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

      "Minnesota, WI" - Remy Le Beouf

      "As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" - Armand Hutton

      "How Deep Is Your Love" - Matt Cusson

      "Let it Happen" - Louis Cole

      "Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" - Danny Elfman

      "Scrapple from the Apple" - John Beasley

      Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

      "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" - Vince Mendoza

      "Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier

      "2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

      "Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" - Cécile McLorin Salvant

      Best Rap Performance

      "Vegas" - Doja Cat

      "God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

      "Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

      "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

      "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & Glorilla

      Best Melodic Rap Performance

      "Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems

      "Beautiful" - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

      "Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

      "First Class" - Jack Harlow

      "Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

      Best Rap Song

      "Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems

      "Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow feat. Drake

      "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

      "Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

      "God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

      Best Rap Album

      Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

      God Did - DJ Khaled

      Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

      I Never Liked You - Future

      It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

      Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

      Amy Allen

      Laura Veltz

      Nina Charles

      The-Dream

      Tobias Jesso Jr.

      Best Latin Pop Album

      Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

      De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

      Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

      Dharma+ - Sebastián Yatra

      Viajante - Fonseca

      Best Música Urbana Album

      Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

      Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

      La 167 - Farruko

      Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

      The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

      Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

      Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

      El Alimento - Cimafunk

      1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

      Tinta Y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

      Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

      Motomami - Rosalía

      Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

      Abeja Reina - Chiquis

      La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte

      Un Canto Por México - El Musical

      Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antoni Solís

      EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

      Best Tropical Latin Album

      Legendario - Tito Nieves

      Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony

      Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

      Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

      Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

      Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

      Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

      Top Gun: Maverick

      Elvis

      Encanto

      West Side Story

      Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

      Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

      No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer

      The Batman - Michael Giacchino

      Encanto - Germaine Franco

      Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell

      The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

      Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

      Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Stephanie Economou

      Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

      Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary

      Old World - Christopher Tin

      Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques

      Best Song Written for Visual Media

      "Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" - Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

      "Be Alive (From King Richard)" - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

      "Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" - Taylor Swift

      "We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" - Lin-Manuel Miranda

      "Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" - Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

      "Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

      Best Comedy Album

      A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

      Closer - Dave Chappelle

      Sorry - Louis CK

      Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

      We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

      Best R&B Performance

      "Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

      "Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé

      "Over" - Lucky Daye

      "Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

      "Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

      Best Traditional R&B Performance

      "Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

      "Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra

      "Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

      "Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé

      "'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

      Best R&B Song

      "Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

      "Cuff It" - Beyoncé

      "Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

      "Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

      "Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

      Best Progressive R&B Album

      Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

      Operation Funk - Cory Henry

      Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

      Drones - Terrace Martin

      Starfruit - Moonchild

      Best R&B Album

      Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

      Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

      Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

      Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

      Candydrip - Lucky Daye

      Best Music Film

      Adele One Night Only - Adele

      Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish

      Our World - Justin Bieber

      A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

      Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

      Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story - Various Artists

      Best Alternative Music Performance

      "Certainty" - Big Thief

      "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

      "Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

      "King' - Florence + the Machine

      "Spitting off the Edge of the World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

      Best Alternative Music Album

      Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

      WE - Arcade Fire

      Fossora - Björk

      Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief

      Wet Leg - Wet Leg

      Best Rock Song

      "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

      "Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

      "Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

      "Blackout" - Turnstile

      "Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

      Best Country Solo Performance

      "In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

      "Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

      "Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

      "Something in the Orange" - Zach Bryan

      "Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

      Best Jazz Vocal Album

      Ghost Song - Cécile McLorin Salvant

      The Evening : Live at APPARATUS - The Baylor Project

      Fade to Black - Carmen Lundy

      Linger Awhile - Samara Joy

      Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

      Best American Roots Song

      "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

      "Forever" - Sheryl Crow

      "Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell

      "High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

      "You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

      "Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

      Best Americana Album

      Good to Be... - Keb' Mo'

      In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

      Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

      Things Happen That Way - Dr. John

      Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt

      Best Global Music Album

      Sakura - Masa Takumi

      Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

      Queen of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

      Love, Damini - Burna Boy

      Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

      Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

      Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

      Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

      The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy

      Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

      You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

      Best Classical Compendium

      Aspire -JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

      An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

      A Concert for Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

      The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

      Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

      All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

      Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

      Finding Me - Viola Davis

      Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

      Music Is History - Questlove

      Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
