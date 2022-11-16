2023 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Leads With 9 Nods Followed By Kendrick Lamar, Here's All You Need To Know

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally out and pop star Beyoncé is leading the list with nine nods. She is followed by Kendrick Lamar who has been nominated in eight categories.

This time, Korena boy band BTS has bagged three nominations. The 2023 Grammys will be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Check out the complete nominations list here:

Record of the Year

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

30 - Adele

Voyage - ABBA

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Omar Apollo

Anitta

Samara Joy

DOMi & JD Beck

Måneskin

Latto

Muni Long

Molly Tuttle

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Easy on Me - Adele

Woman - Doja Cat

Yet To Come - BTS

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

Thank You - Diana Ross

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Best Pop Vocal Album

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Intimidated" - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"On My Knees" - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Diplo - Diplo

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

"Refuge" - Geoffrey Keezer

"African Tales" - Paquito D'Rivera

"El País Invisible" - Miguel Zenón

"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" - Danilo Pérez

"Snapshots" - Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

"Minnesota, WI" - Remy Le Beouf

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" - Armand Hutton

"How Deep Is Your Love" - Matt Cusson

"Let it Happen" - Louis Cole

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" - Danny Elfman

"Scrapple from the Apple" - John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" - Vince Mendoza

"Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier

"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" - Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Rap Performance

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & Glorilla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems

"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Best Rap Song

"Wait For U" - Future feat. Drake & Tems

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"God Did" - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Best Rap Album

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

God Did - DJ Khaled

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

I Never Liked You - Future

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nina Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Dharma+ - Sebastián Yatra

Viajante - Fonseca

Best Música Urbana Album

Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

La 167 - Farruko

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

El Alimento - Cimafunk

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Tinta Y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte

Un Canto Por México - El Musical

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antoni Solís

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Encanto

West Side Story

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer

The Batman - Michael Giacchino

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Stephanie Economou

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary

Old World - Christopher Tin

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" - Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

"Be Alive (From King Richard)" - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" - Taylor Swift

"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" - Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Best Comedy Album

A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

Closer - Dave Chappelle

Sorry - Louis CK

Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

"Virgo's Groove" - Beyoncé

"Over" - Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Plastic Off the Sofa" - Beyoncé

"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only - Adele

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish

Our World - Justin Bieber

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story - Various Artists

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

"King' - Florence + the Machine

"Spitting off the Edge of the World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

WE - Arcade Fire

Fossora - Björk

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Rock Song

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

Best Country Solo Performance

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Something in the Orange" - Zach Bryan

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ghost Song - Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS - The Baylor Project

Fade to Black - Carmen Lundy

Linger Awhile - Samara Joy

Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Best American Roots Song

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

"Forever" - Sheryl Crow

"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell

"High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"You and Me on the Rock" - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Good to Be... - Keb' Mo'

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Things Happen That Way - Dr. John

Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Sakura - Masa Takumi

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Queen of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy

Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

Best Classical Compendium

Aspire -JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

A Concert for Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

Finding Me - Viola Davis

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music Is History - Questlove