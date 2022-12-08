6 Christmas Movies You Can Rent On YouTube To Watch With Your Family This Holiday Season

Christmas is around the corner, and everybody is excited for their favourite time of the year. Christmas means cookies, gifts, and lots of fun. This holiday season, there are several films set against the backdrop of Christmas that can be rented or purchased on the video-sharing platform YouTube. If you are looking for some entertainment in the warmth of your home, we have got you covered. Here are some classic Christmas movies you can binge-watch with your family this holiday season.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015)

Directed by Lee Friedlander, A Gift Wrapped Christmas is a fun-filled film about a personal shopper who tries to make her new client get into the holiday mood, while she tries to spend more time with his young son.

It's A wonderful life (1947)

This comedy-drama directed by Frank Capra is a film about warmth and laughter. The classic film is a story about a frustrated businessman, George Bailey, who becomes suicidal. An angel named Clarence is sent to him from heaven. And to his change of heart, the angel shows him what life would have been without his existence. It's a Wonderful Life is a heartwarming story about heaven, humanity, and hope that can be rented on YouTube for Rs 80.

Home Alone (1990)

Who doesn't know about Home Alone? It is one of the most renowned Christmas movies of all-time. This quintessential film perfectly blends a great deal of family fun with an engaging story, memorable characters, and heart-touching moments. Here's the film's synopsis, "Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he is happy to be in charge, but when thieves try to break into his home, he tries to put up a fight."

The Polar Express (2004)

This animated film is a picturesque tale by Chris Van Allsburg that entails the extraordinary journey of a young boy who boards a train to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. His life takes a beautiful turn after he encounters special people who make his journey memorable. Actor Tom Hanks has lent his voice to the film.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Based on novelist Charles Dickens' story, A Christmas Carol is a compelling and enchanting watch for this holiday season. The film follows the story of a spiteful and miserly man named Ebenezer Scrooge, who comes across three spirits on Christmas Eve. These three spirits make Scrooge understand his foolishness and show him the way to become a better man. Jim Carrey's voice has lent his voice to Scrooge's character.

Last Christmas (2019)

Starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, this rom-com is the perfect pick to binge-watch this Christmas. The plot revolves around Katarina, an aspiring singer who works as an elf in Central London. Her life is full of uncertainty. However, after she meets Tom, Katarina sees life through a new lens. Last Christmas is a feel-good movie with some intriguing twists. The film excellently portrays the lives of people who struggle with depression and are coping with a loss and how they can turn things around and find happiness even in the littlest of things.