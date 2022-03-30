Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Announce Pregnancy, Couple To Welcome Their Seventh Child

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin are set to welcome their seventh child together. Hilaria, 38, shared a video of the couple on Instagram breaking the news to their family.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote.

Alec, 63, reshared his wife's post on his Instagram account. The couple are already parents to Carmen (eight), Rafael (six), Leonardo (four), Romeo (three), 18-month-old Eduardo, and 13-month-old Maria, whom they welcomed via surrogate.

The "Baby Boss" star is also the father of Ireland Baldwin (25), a daughter with his first wife, actor Kim Basinger. Last year, Alec was accused of shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust".

Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured on the set of the film when a live round was discharged from a revolver used as a prop by Alec. The weapon had not been thoroughly checked for safety in advance.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, and the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau. Production of "Rust" was suspended indefinitely.

Hilaria described her pregnancy, "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times." "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she said, adding that she is back on social media after a hiatus of almost a month.