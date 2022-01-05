Ali Fazal Shares Appreciation Post For Death On The Nile Team, Praises The Director And Technicians On Set

Ali Fazal's next Hollywood venture, Death on the Nile, is all set to release next month, February 2022. The film set to release in 2020, has been delayed due to the pandemic followed by Armie Hammer's controversy. However, Disney has now decided to proceed with the film's release with Hammer on board.

Ali Fazal Shares A New Still From Death On The Nile; Gal Gadot Responds With All Hearts

Ali Fazal who plays a pivotal role in the film took to his Instagram account and talked about his experience while filming Death on the Nile, which is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

Sharing a still from the Kenneth Branagh directorial film featuring himself and Gal Gadot, he wrote, "DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie's characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

Talking about the hard work that went into the film, and thanking the cast and crew, Fazal added, "I remember the hardwork that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life."

"And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn't because we are artists and we dont just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here's To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and peserverance. I sure as shit look good here , and you too @gal_gadot," he concluded

Along with fans several celebrities took to the comments section sharing excitement for the release, including Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Ali's co-star and Hollywood actress Gal Gadot.

Apart from Ali and Gal, Death On The Nile also stars, Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright in leading roles.

Death on the Nile is all set to hit the big screens on February 11, 2022.