Alia Bhatt's Pictures From Heart Of Stone Set Leaked, Actress Spotted Pointing A Gun At Gal Gadot

Actress Alia Bhatt recently announced that she has wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone. While the actress did share some photos from the film's sets, more pictures have now gone viral on social media.

The behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set show Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot amid a fight sequence with Alia pointing a gun at Gadot. The leaked pictures shared by fan pages on social media platforms have gone viral. While Alia can be seen in a brown jumpsuit, Gal can be seen in black pants and a black jacket with a white tank top underneath. One of the pictures also showed them having a chat amid filming.

Announcing the wrap up of the film, Alia in her Instagram post thanked her co-stars and director for the unforgettable experience. She added, "I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!. But for now.. I am coming home babyyyy."

Gadot also commented on the post and wrote, "We miss you already." She also shared a BTS picture with Alia from the set on her Instagram stories and added, "Give some love to my girl @aliaabhatt who wrapped on #HeartofStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great person."

According to the official synopsis, Heart of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

The spy thriller directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder also features actor Jamie Dornan. However, the actor was nowhere to be seen in the leaked photos.