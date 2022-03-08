Alia Bhatt Set To Make Her Global Debut With Gal Gadot's Netflix Film Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with a Netflix project. According to reports, the actress will be joining DC star Gal Gadot's film Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Gangubai Kathiawadi star has been on the global radar for years now. Her 2019 film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar, premiered at that year's Berlin Film Festival and went on to become an international hit, grossing over $25M worldwide. Her recent film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also screened at International Berlin Film Festival in 2022. Alia had even received an invitation to be part of the Academy Awards in 2020. The star also has a huge fan following across the globe on social media with over 60M followers on Instagram.

Coming back to Heart Of Stone, while not much is known about the plot, the film follows Rachel Stone played by Gal. Stone is an intelligence operative also "the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable - and dangerous - asset," according to the film's logline.

Women's Day 2022: Thor, Turning Red, Marry Me, Scream & Other Female-Led Hollywood Films Of 2022

Netflix announced Alia's collaboration with a post, saying, "Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be in #HeartOfStone! ❤️"

On the other hand, earlier today, Gal shared BTS clips and pictures of her costume tests for the film. In the photos she can be seen wearing a white tank top with high waist jeans and a jacket wrapped around her waist. She sported a dark-haired bob with bangs. Gal captioned the post with an introduction for her character, she wrote, "Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone @netflixfilm @pilotwavemotionpictures @jaronvarsano @skydance"

Top 8 OTT Releases In March 2022: Jalsa, Rudra, Moon Knight, The Adam Project & More

Notably, Alia Bhatt is also waiting for the release of films like Brahmāstra with Ranbir Kapoor, south debut film RRR as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.