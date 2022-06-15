Amber Heard Axed From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Actress' Spokesperson Calls It A Rumour

Amber Heard recently opened up about losing the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that the court's verdict has also led the actress to lose her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Earlier, netizens had filed a petition to get the actress axed from Aquaman 2 however, the reports are not official.

Just Jared claimed that the actress' role in the Warner Bros. film has indeed been cut and that her character Mera will be recast. It added that Amber has not been cut down completely from the upcoming film, but her screen time has been reduced. A source close to the Aquaman production was quoted in the report as saying, "Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role."

Meanwhile, Amber's spokesperson dismissed the rumours while talking to Variety. "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane," the statement said. Amber's team also denied the claims to TMZ and said that the "false rumour was born out of post-trial vitriol for Amber".

Amber first made an appearance as Mera in Aquaman released in 2018 as the superhero's love interest. She later also appeared in Justice League and the Zack Snyder's Justice League. Reportedly, Mera in the Aquaman 2 will be seen giving birth to the superhero's baby and remain behind the scene for most of the plot.

Aquaman 2 also known as Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, is slated to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023. The Superhero film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, William Defoe along with Amber.

Previously, Warner Bros. asked Johnny Depp to step back from his role as Gellert Grindelwald from the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts series, due to the allegations against him.