Amber Heard Calls Jury Ruling A 'Setback' For Other Women: Disappointed Beyond Words

Amber Heard has revealed that she is disappointed "beyond words" by the US jury's verdict in the defamation case filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. A jury on Wednesday (June 1) ruled in favour of Depp but found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation. According to reports, the actress is now planning to appeal the US court verdict.

Amber Heard listened to the verdict with her eyes downcast at the Fairfax County Circuit Court. Meanwhile, Depp wasn't in court as he has been away in England for the past few days. The actor's team, however, celebrated the win in court with hugs.

After the verdict was out, Amber took to her Instagram account to express her disappointment and called the ruling a setback. She wrote in the post, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

The statement added, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

The intense six-week trial ended with a mixed verdict by the jury saying that Depp was to be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile Heard is set to receive $2 million for defamation from her ex-husband.

Heard and Depp had tied the knot in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2017 after the actress obtained a restraining order against him in May 2016, citing domestic violence. Johnny's big win in the US trial comes after losing the libel case against the UK paper The Sun in 2020.

On the work front, Amber is waiting for the release of DC's awaited film Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. She is yet to announce any of her future projects.