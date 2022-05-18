Amber Heard Cross-Examined About Fights With Johnny Depp
Falls Church (VA), May 18 (AP) Lawyers for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Heard was cross-examined for most of the day after her testimony in Depp's libel suit against her. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
The
trial
is
now
in
its
fifth
week.
Depp's
lawyer,
Camille
Vasquez,
questioned
Heard
about
a
variety
of
incidents
in
which
she
says
she
was
assaulted
by
Depp.
Questioning
was
particularly
intense
over
a
March
2015
fight
the
couple
had
in
Australia,
shortly
after
they
were
married,
while
Depp
was
shooting
a
fifth
film
in
the
“Pirates
of
the
Caribbean”
franchise.
It
was
during
that
fight
that
Heard
says
she
was
sexually
assaulted.
Depp,
on
the
other
hand,
says
he
was
the
victim,
and
that
he
lost
the
tip
of
his
middle
finger
when
Heard
threw
a
vodka
bottle
at
him.
Vasquez
questioned
why
Heard
never
sought
medical
attention,
even
though
she
said
her
feet
were
cut
by
broken
glass
and
she
was
bleeding
after
the
attack.
“You're
the
one
who
assaulted
someone
with
a
bottle
in
Australia,
isn't
that
right,
Ms.
Heard?”
Vasquez
asked.
“I
didn't
assault
Johnny
in
Australia.
I
didn't
assault
Johnny
ever,”
Heard
responded.
Vasquez
then
questioned
why
Heard
wrote
a
series
of
love
notes
to
Depp
in
the
months
after
she
said
she
was
assaulted.
Heard
has
said
she
believed
Depp
had
hit
rock
bottom
after
the
Australia
fight
and
was
committed
to
sobriety.
She has said most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “When things were good, they were really good,” she said. The jury also saw a recording of a deposition Heard gave in 2016 in connection with her divorce in which she appeared to inadvertently admit that she had tipped off the celebrity news outlet TMZ to aspects of her initial divorce proceedings. Heard testified to the jury that she was taken aback when paparazzi swarmed her courthouse appearance seeking a temporary restraining order and that she tried to avoid publicity as much as possible.
During the 2016 deposition, though, Heard puts hands to her lips as though she mistakenly blurted something out after she said she wanted Depp to learn of the divorce filing “from some other source other than TMZ, which was alerted ...” “You slipped up there, didn't you, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked. “That's not what I'm talking about,” Heard responded. During redirect examination, Heard, said she “asked my team to file in the most discreet way, literally to put it under a stack of papers and file it at the end of the day so it kind of had more of a shot of being missed by the paparazzi and by TMZ.” The redirect questioning of Heard lasted only a few minutes, as Depp's lawyers objected to nearly every question that Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, tried to ask.
After Heard's testimony concluded, jurors heard recorded testimony from a mutual friend of the couple, iO Tillett Wright, who said Depp confided to him that he hated sobriety. “He wanted to get sober for Amber,” Tillett Wright said. “He didn't enjoy being sober. It wasn't fun, and that it was distressing and exhausting and very hard to do. He really, really resented having to be sober.” Tillett Wright said Depp's personality turned mean and paranoid when he was using alcohol or drugs. There was also testimony about Heard's $100 million counterclaim against Depp. She says she was defamed by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, when he called Heard's accusations a hoax. Heard has said the accusations hurt her career, but Vasquez pointed to a series of negative articles about Heard that preceded Waldman's comments.
The jury also heard an audio recording of a verbal fight between the two in which each belittled the other's acting career. Heard laughed mockingly at Depp's career-making role in the '80s television show “21 Jump Street." “Hey, at least I didn't do, like, a teeny show where I'm a heartthrob. God that would be, like, embarrassing,” Heard said. Depp responded with dismissive commentary about Heard's biggest film role to date, shouting “Aquaman!” in a mocking way to denigrate the superhero film. And Heard took offense when Vasquez suggested that Heard only got the role in “Aquaman” with Depp's help. “Excuse me?” Heard said. “No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning.”