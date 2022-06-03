Amber Heard's Lawyer Reveals Actress Cannot Pay USD 10 Million Penalty To Johnny Depp, Will Appeal Verdict

Amber Heard recently lost the defamation case in the US trial filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages, but owing to a Virginia rule that caps punitive damages at USD 10.35 million, Amber is liable to pay USD 10.35 million to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, the actress' lawyer has now claimed that she will be unable to pay the said amount.

According to People, Amber's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft recently appeared on the Today program with Savannah Guthrie. When asked if the actress will be able to pay the sum, Elaine said, "Oh, no, absolutely not." She said Heard will "absolutely" want to appeal the jury's decision, "She has some excellent grounds for it."

Elaine also went on to say that her client lost the case because Amber was demonized on social media. She said, "That's because she was demonized here...A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

"Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won and Mr. Depp lost," Elaine added.

Elaine insisted that the jury had been influenced by social media. She said, "Jurors [weren't supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]? They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn't have been influenced."

Apart from the USD 10.35 million, Heard earlier said publicly pledged her whole divorce settlement of USD 7 million to charity, half to the American Civil Liberties Union and half to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The actress reportedly is yet to fulfil those commitments as well.