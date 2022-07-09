Amber Heard's Lawyers Call For Mistrial, Allege Wrong Juror Was Present For Johnny Depp's Trial Proceedings

Amber Heard's legal team has filed documents in the court claiming the defamation lawsuit involving Johnny Depp should be declared a mistrial. The team has alleged that one among the seven jury members was never called for jury duty and was still part of the six-week-long trial in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Amber Heard's Lawyers Seek To Overturn Defamation Verdict Citing 'Improper Juror Service'

The filing was made by Amber's legal team on Friday (July 8) afternoon, alleging that juror number 15 was not actually the individual who was summoned by the court. The documents said that the 'Jury Panel List' included an individual who had a date of birth in 1945, meaning the individual would have been 77 years old during the trial, however, none of the jurors were that old.

Instead an individual who is 52 years old and lives at the same address as the 77-year-old was the person who appeared for jury duty and sat on the jury. The filing alleged that the juror "could not have properly served on the jury at this trial", due process was "compromised" and a mistrial "should be declared."

The filing said that the correct identity of the juror wasn't verified and added, "The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one. Thus, the 52-year-old- sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11."

However, Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News that the allegation are "not grounds for a mistrial or for the verdict to be overturned" as the actress will have to prove that "juror misconduct would have resulted in a challenge for cause."

Amber Heard Is Being Investigated For Allegations Of Perjury In Australia: Report

For the unversed, this is the second filing of dismissal by Amber Heard's legal team. A week ago, they had filed for appeal asking a judge to discard the USD 10.35 million judgment made in favour of Johnny Depp, claiming that it wasn't supported by the evidence.