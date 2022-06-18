Amber Heard Made Jury 'Uncomfortable' With Stares, Juror Says She Shed 'Crocodile Tears'

The jury in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial unanimously ruled in Johnny's favour. The Pirates of The Caribbean actor was awarded $10.35 Million in compensation. Meanwhile, Amber was also awarded $2 Million for her counterclaim of defamation. Now, a juror has opened up about the trial and verdict.

One of the five men on the seven-person jury talked about the case with Good Morning America and said that Amber made the jury 'uncomfortable', as she would change her behaviour within minutes. He said, "The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression crocodile tears."

Talking about Johnny Depp, he said the jurors found him more real and believable. He added, "A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout."

The juror revealed that the group believed both Amber and Johnny were 'abusive' to each other, but, "I don't think that makes either of them right or wrong ... but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."

Meanwhile, the actress in a recent interview with BCC also accepted that she did some 'horrible and humiliating' things during their marriage. She also confessed that she still loves her ex-husband. Amber and Johnny got married in 2015 but she filed for divorce two years later.

On the work front, Amber is gearing up for the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom with Jason Momoa. However, her fate in the franchise is unclear. Depp who is basking in the success of the trail is gearing up for the release of his music album with Jeff Beck.