Amber Heard On Death Threats After Johnny Depp's Defamation Lawsuit: People Want To Put My Baby In Microwave

Amber Heard took to the stand for the second time during the Johnny Depp defamation case. The actress opened up about the threats and emotional trauma she has experienced after she was sued by her ex-husband for USD 50 million.

DC President Testifies Amber Heard Was Almost Dropped From Aquaman 2 For Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

In a tearful testimony, Heard told the jury, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone." Calling it torture she added, "It's torture. It's torturous. No one should have to do that. I want to move on with my life. I have a baby, I want to move on. I want Johnny to move on too."

She also talked about how johnny's fans have been verbally attacking her online and in public while in and out of the courthouse. She said, "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom. Sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things I lived through, used to humiliate me."

Heard revealed that she received death threats even for her baby from "people [who] want to kill me, and they tell me so every single day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

Johnny Depp's Texts About Amber Heard's Relationship With Elon Musk Go Viral

Naming Depp while on stand, Heard added, "Johnny threatened, promised, promised me that if I ever left him, he would make me think of him every single day that I lived. I would not wish this situation on my worst enemy."

Notably, Heard has also filed a countersuit for USD 100 million after Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman claimed that she had made up her allegations. The judge has scheduled closing arguments on Friday, May 27, 2022.