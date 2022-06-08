Amber Heard Reacts To Johnny Depp's TikTok Debut Saying He Is Ready To Move Forward

Johnny Depp recently made his TikTok debut with a thank you note for his fans. The Pirates of the Caribbean star in the post also mentioned how he is ready to move forward. However, Amber Heard has now responded to the post and said while Depp moves forward 'women's rights are moving backward'.

Earlier this month, Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber Heard as the jury sided with him and awarded him $10.35 million in damages. Amber, who had countersued Depp for calling her domestic abuse claim a hoax, was also awarded $2 million by the jury after a six-week trial.

Amber on Wednesday (June 8) reacted to Depp's TikTok and Instagram post with a statement through a spokesperson. As reported by E! News, the spokesperson said, "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backwards. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Notably, Amber has echoed similar concerns after the verdict was made public. In an Instagram statement, Heard said that she was disappointed by the jury's verdict. It read, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback..." Not happy with the court's verdict, the actress revealed through her lawyer that she plans to file for an appeal.

Johnny, on the other hand, had shared a video montage of his recent music tour with Jeff Beck, and addressed his fans. Calling them his treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters, he added, "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he concluded.