Amber Heard's Mom Calls Johnny Depp Son In Viral Text Messages, Says Actress Didn't Want Any Of It

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial is currently underway in the US. Among many shocking revelations from the court, now-viral text messages reveal Heard's mom said the actress didn't file for charges against Depp "willingly or happily," but according to the actress' lawyers.

A report in The Blast, revealed the text messages in which Paige Heard can be seen calling Depp "son" and telling him she loves him. The texts used as evidence during the trial last week went viral showing Heard's parent's take on the case. According to the report, the text exchange took place back in 2016 just after Amber filed a restraining order against Depp.

The message written by Paige Heard to Johhny Depp read, "It's the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary-if I could just talk to Johnny. She didn't want this. Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this."

Amber Heard's PARENTS, David and Paige Heard, ADMITTED THE WHOLE DOMESTIC ABUSE CLAIM WAS A PRODUCT OF AMBER HEARD'S LAWYERS.



She made up the claims.#amberheardisapsychopath #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRZcMvWkS4 — Papaya (@bee_papaya) May 6, 2022

She added, "Her dumb lawyer possibly as the only way she would have a place to live in 30 days. She DID NOT want to do this I swear to you. The lawyers are frigging things up."

Depp also replied back on the same day. It read, "If she didn't want to file a restraining order against me and send a message to the world that i am some kind of violent wife beater ...then why would she go to the courthouse with a photo of her that looks like she's been abused??? this is my life too, what are my children and my children's friends supposed to think??? I do not deserve this, and they do not deserve this... especially not from her."

Heard's mother in a follow-up text attempted to explain her daughter's situation. It said that Amber's lawyer told her she had only until 'today' and wanted to talk to Depp to clarify. Paige added, "We didn't talk so please never bring this up. But I'll swear to you this was not her idea nor did she do it willingly or happily. She was told it was her ONLY option to not being kicked out. I'm not making excuses but that is what she believed. She did not want to do it. She felt she was betraying her only love but the lawyers said so."

"Please don't pass this on if you ever talk to Amber again. I love you, son," she added.

For the unversed, Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating a few years later. The two tied the knot in 2015 but filed for divorce less than two years later. Heard claimed Depp had physically abused her during their marriage under the influence of drugs or alcohol.