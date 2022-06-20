Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At A Discount Store After Defamation Case Verdict

Amber Heard, who is expected to pay $ 8.35 million to Johnny Depp after losing the defamation trial was recently spotted shopping at a discount store. TMZ reported that the actress' financial situation is dire as she was seen with her sister at a TJ Maxx, a discount department store, where clothes are available at a nominal price.

In the video and pictures shared by TMZ, Amber was seen in a white-coloured oversized T-shirt, and a pair of blue denim jeans as she roamed around the clothing section. Her sister Whitney was spotted walking with a cart during their shopping trip in New York's Hamptons.

The actress was spotted at TJ MAXX after she was criticized for flying in a private jet while claiming that she won't be able to pay the damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to reports, Amber was spotted flying private in her first public appearance after the trial. On June 10, she was clicked by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC stepping out of a private airplane, and moving to a luxury SUV.

Amber owes $8.35 million to Johnny after the jury in the defamation trial awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages, and asked her to pay him $10.35 million in compensatory damages. Her attorney had said after the trial that the actor 'absolutely' cannot afford to pay the amount.

On the work front, the actress is expected to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Reports claimed that her role has been cut from the film but her representative claimed the reports are false. However, it is still unclear if she will be returning to the franchise as Warner Bros studio executive had testified during the trial that the studio has been considering replacing her due to poor chemistry with co-star Jason Momoa.