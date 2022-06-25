Amber Heard Will Have To Post A Bond Of $10.35 Million If She Appeals Verdict In Case Against Johnny Depp

Weeks after jury announced the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the judge has passed the written order for Amber to pay Johnny $10.35 Million. After a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Judge Penney Azcarate entered the judgement order into the court record.

Meanwhile, the court has also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million as part of her counterclaim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. The order was an official formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1.

According to report, the order states that Heard must post a bond for the full amount of the $10.35 Million award while her appeal is pending, if she files for it. The judge's order says both awards are subject to 6% interest per year.

Earlier, Amber's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft told Today that the actress cannot pay such a hefty amount. She was asked if Amber will be able to pay Johnny the said figure, and she replied, "Oh no, absolutely not".

She had also said, "She (Heard) was demonised here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the UK judgement...There are no damages."

Notably, Depp had sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The jury found in Depp's favour on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece. While Depp was awarded $10 Million in compensatory damages and $5 Million in punitive damages, the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.