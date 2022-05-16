Amul Shares Doodle On Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Legal Battle, Here’s How Netizens Reacted

The legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has garnered a lot of media attention in the past few days. The much-publicised defamation trial between the two has now led to Amul releasing a doodle that takes a dig at the ongoing case.

The dairy company recently posted an advertisement that shows Johnny and Amber inside a courtroom. As a part of the advertisement, Amul posted it on their Instagram handle and wrote, “#Amul Topical: High profile and highly publicised legal battle!” On the topical, the brand said, “Too much seen and Heard? Amul Depp your knife in.” Take a look!

As soon as the doodle went viral, netizens were quick to share their opinions about the advertisement. A few of them were quite impressed with the topical, while a few others felt that it was not required. One user wrote, “Someone needs to give this marketing team an award pls,” while another one commented, “This was not required I feel. Not everything in the name of topical.”

One more person shared their views by writing, “Domestic violence is a crime and this is typical of the ignorance and apathy on this crime.......it's funny - until it happens to you.......” it must be noted that a lot of people who have been supporting Johnny Depp in the trial have commented below the aforementioned post.

For the unversed, Depp filed a libel case against Heard in 2019 over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post. Johnny slapped a defamation suit of 50 million against her whilst alleging that the article caused him loss of work and reputation. The case finally went to trial this year on April 11 and has since then garnered a lot of public interest and scrutiny.