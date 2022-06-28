Amy Jackson Celebrates Boyfriend Ed Westwick's 35th Birthday In London With His Family

Amy Jackson celebrated her boyfriend Ed Westwick's 35th birthday on Monday (June 27) in London. Pictures shared by Gossip Girl star on his Instagram account revealed that the couple celebrated his birthday with the actor's family.

Prateik Babbar Recalls His Breakup With Amy Jackson; 'I Fell In Love With This Woman & It Just Went Haywire'

In a post shared by Ed on his Instagram Stories, he can seen giving a forehead kiss to his mother, while Amy is seen holding her by her shoulders. The photo also shows that the actor cut a cake shaped like a car during the celebration. For the celebration Ed dressed in a beige shirt paired with khaki pants. Meanwhile, Amy was seen wearing a light blue floral dress for the occasion, with left her hair down and minimum makeup.

Earlier this month, Amy and Ed were seen vacationing together accompanied by Amy's son Andreas. The pictures and clips from the vacation also wen viral. The two were also spotted roaming in London hand in hand, soon after the pictures went viral on social media earlier this year. Amy had made their relationship official with an Instagram post.

Dexter And Criminal Minds Actress Mary Mara Passes Away

Earlier Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. The two confirmed their slipt last year when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced the birth of Andreas.

Workwise, Ed Westwick was last seen in the American 2021 comedy thriller Me You Madness. Amy, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil science fiction '2.0' opposite Rajnikanth released in 2018. She currently appears in a recurring roles in CW American superhero series Supergirl.